Barbara T. Lomax
1930 - 2020
Barbara T. Lomax, 89, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, passed away on May 27, 2020 at 10:00 am.The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fred Hunter Funeral Home with limited family due to current mandatory state restrictions. Barbara was born in Whiteplains, New York on July 3, 1930. She graduated from Walton High-school. Barbara was married to Frank on August 28, 1954; they were married for 39 years. Barbara is survived by daughters; Deborah Flannagan (Spouse Michael) and Patricia Kerr, brother; Vincent Primerano, grandchildren; Michelle Potter, Nicholas Kerr, Kristy Kerr, and Michael Flannagan, and great grandchildren; Bradyn Potter, Chase Potter, Charlee, and Sabrina Flannagan.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Funeral service
Fred Hunter Funeral Home
