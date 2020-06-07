Barbara T. Willey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara (Pud) Turner Willey, (88), died May 17, 2020 at her home in Ft. Lauderdale. She was born on May 7th, 1932 in Hinton, West Virginia. A Memorial and Celebration of Life is planned for October 17, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Ft Lauderdale due to all of the current restrictions. On line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & funeral Services, Wilton Manors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved