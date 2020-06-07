Barbara (Pud) Turner Willey, (88), died May 17, 2020 at her home in Ft. Lauderdale. She was born on May 7th, 1932 in Hinton, West Virginia. A Memorial and Celebration of Life is planned for October 17, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Ft Lauderdale due to all of the current restrictions. On line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.