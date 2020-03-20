Home

Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn South Memorial
Davie, FL
Barbara Westlake

Barbara Westlake Obituary
Plantation, FL. Barbara pass on March 14, 2020 at 91 years old peacefully at Atlantis Nursing Home. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ciuffo and brother Mr. and Mrs. Nick Karayeanes, as well as, grandchildren Brian, Joseph, Douglas , Lisa and 3 great grand Tristan, Jackson and Joseph due on the 19 of March , and many nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by Howard Westlake Sr, and Howard Westlake Jr.

A Graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn South Memorial, Davie,FL on Monday March 23, 2020 at 11am

Barbara had many friends and all enjoyed traveling and playing cards games . She will be miss by all that new her .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2020
