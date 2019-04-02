Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
2401 Southwest 64th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
(954) 792-9360
Barry David Small

Barry David Small Obituary
age 70, of Plantation, Florida passed away peacefully at Broward Health Hospital on March 27, 2019. His funeral service will be held this Friday, April 5th, from 6 pm - 9 pm at Forest Lawn South Funeral Home, 2401 Davie Rd., Davie, FL, 33317. The Chapel service will be held at the Forest Lawn Pyramid, the largest pyramid outside of Egypt. Family, friends, neighbors and others are invited to attend, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and chat. Full obituary available online and loving remembrances may be expressed at www.ForestLawnSouth.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
