On February 28, 2019, Barry M. Allen of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away suddenly at the age of 79, after a long battle with heart disease. He retired to Boca Raton after a distinguished career as a public relations and corporate communications executive. He held positions in New York for Manning, Selvage and Lee, in Los Angeles for Archon, in Boston for Bank of Boston, and in Washington D.C. for Glass Packaging Institute and Burson Marsteller. Barry was also a decorated Navy Lieutenant who served as liaison between the South Vietnamese Government and commanding officers of the Construction Battalion (Sea Bees), and as public information officer on the staff of Admiral John S. McCain, Commander of the Pacific Command. After graduating from the University of Maryland Journalism School, where he served as writer and editor of the Diamondback Newspaper, he became the youngest reporter on Capitol Hill. He interviewed members of the House and Senate, as well as luminaries such as Martin Luther King, for Hearst Metrotone News. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Rena Allen, his brother Phillip Allen of Connecticut, his daughter Dr. Sheri Allen of Maryland (by his former wife Carol Allen), his nephew Daniel Allen of New Jersey, his nieces Kara Allen of New York and Dr. Melanie Allen Kaplan of Florida, nephew Craig Allen of Florida, his step-daughter Lynda Gicca of Kentucky, and his step-son David Krasno and grandchildren Zoë Krasno and Emma Krasno of Ohio, as well as cousins, extended family and the many long-time friends he held as close to his heart as family. Barry and Rena Allen were active members of the Boca Country Club for many years as well as performers in the Lakes of Delray theater group. Barry was an avid Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox fan, as well as a certified scuba diver. A memorial service will be held on Thursday March 7 at 12:30 pm at Glick Family Funeral Home, 3600 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Burial with military honors will take place on March 7 at 2:00 pm in lane 5 of South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Route 7, Lake Worth, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. For over 100 years, this charitable organization has been assisting Navy and Marine Corps families in need. "May his memory be for a blessing." Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019