Barry Shanbron, 86, of Boca Raton Fla. passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. He graduated from Hobart College, served two years in the Air Force and earned his law degree from Brooklyn Law School. He raised in family in Syosset, NY. Barry is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years Dorine, his cherished children Laurie (Geyer) and Scott, son-in-law Andy Geyer, and his adored grandchildren Rachel and David. He is also survived by his older sister, Elaine Barnes. He will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 23 to May 26, 2019