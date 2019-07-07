|
Basil A Kamener, age 89, passed away on July 1, 2019 of natural causes at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. "Biz" as he was known to friends and family was born November 22, 1929 in New York City to the late Louis Kamener and Rose Kamener (Lowenstein). Basil is survived by his wife Doris M. Carlish, daughter Susan B Kamener and son Scott R Kamener as well as three grandchildren: April, Gabriel and Nathaniel. Known for his acts of kindness and sense of humor, Biz was also an avid sportsman, excelling in skate sailing, tennis and bicycling. And, he was an advocate of life-long learning and teaching. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Edgewater High School Foundation are encouraged.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019