Beatrice Irene Edwards, 93, long time resident of Boca Raton passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Blair Edwards.



She is preceded in death by Kenneth Edwards and Cathy Gignac.



Beatrice is survived by her children, Lynn Gordon, Robert Edwards, Dennis Edwards, Donald Edwards, Lori Sesa, Janice Edwards-Harris and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Her loving memory will live on through her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in laws and son-in laws as well as numerous loving family members and friends she shared her life with.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store