Beatrice Irene Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Irene Edwards, 93, long time resident of Boca Raton passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Blair Edwards.

She is preceded in death by Kenneth Edwards and Cathy Gignac.

Beatrice is survived by her children, Lynn Gordon, Robert Edwards, Dennis Edwards, Donald Edwards, Lori Sesa, Janice Edwards-Harris and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her loving memory will live on through her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in laws and son-in laws as well as numerous loving family members and friends she shared her life with.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 10, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved