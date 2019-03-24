|
Ben Thatch Parker Jr., 82, of Coral Springs, passed away March 15, 2019. Ben was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC and graduated from NC State with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation he moved to California, then The Bahamas, and finally Florida. Ben was predeceased by his loving wife Bonnie Sikes Parker (72) of Greensboro, NC. He is survived by his brother John G. Parker (Helen) of Atlanta; son Paul G Parker (Sandra Kay) of Coral Springs; daughter Elizabeth L Desautels (Francois) of Dallas, TX; 5 grandchildren Jason Hobbs, Christopher D Markley (Stephanie), Lee G Parker, Daniel M Desautels, Lindsay E Desautels; and his great-grandson Leo N Johnson-Desautels. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11AM, April 8th, 2019, at St. Benedict Episcopal Church, 7801 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL 33324. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Bonnie S Parker Fund, International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr., Ste. 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607. Please sign the on-line guest book at www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019