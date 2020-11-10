1/1
Bennett Borah
Bennett Borah, 78, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away suddenly on 11/1/20. Ben is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Judy, his sons, Adam, Andy, and Matthew, his sister, Celeste, and his grandchildren, Madeline, Zach, Isaac, Brielle, and Elias. He is predeceased by his father, Mandel, mother, Pearl, and sister, Honey. Ben grew up in Long Beach, NY and previously resided in Stony Brook, NY, Dix Hills, NY, Hauppauge, NY, and Delray Beach, FL. Ben was an American History Junior High School teacher in Island Park, NY, before changing careers to be a stockbroker. His passions were playing basketball (when younger), coaching his sons' athletic teams, his many fish tanks, and playing cards and golf. He was very charismatic and engaging as he could strike up a conversation with virtually anyone. More than anything, he was a doting and prideful father to his three sons.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks for a donation to be made in Ben's honor to the Coral Restoration Foundation https://www.coralrestoration.org/donations

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2020.
