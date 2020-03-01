Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Bernadette Dumm
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church
University Dr
Plantation, FL
Interment
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
South Florida National Cemetery
Lake Worth, FL
Bernadette Dumm

Bernadette Dumm Obituary
Bernadette Dumm, 92, of Oakland Park, Florida passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Regis J. Dumm. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa on January 12,1928 she was the daughter of William Cripps and Barbara Proft. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and other family. She retired after 30 years as office manager at Eaton, Peed, Knudsen, & Hughes CPA. She loved to travel and read as she enjoyed retirement creating many smiles along the way as Birdie the clown. Friends may call Monday, Mar 2nd 9:00 to 10:00 AM at T.M. Ralph Funeral Home Plantation, 7001 NW 4th Street Plantation, FL 33317. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church, University Dr, Plantation. Interment is March 6, 10:30 AM at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are suggested for the Poor Sisters of St Clare Attn: Vocation Directess 2610 New Haven Avenue, Fort Wayne In. 46803. tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020
