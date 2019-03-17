|
Bernard A. Bloechinger "Ben", passed away on February 19, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida, at the age of 63. Born December 6, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York. Bernard reunites with his parents: Adolf & Elfrieda Bloechinger, & Sister: Chrystal B.Schnyder. Ben is survived by his wife of 34 years: Claudia S. Bloechinger, Sons: Alex, Christopher, Benjamin Bloechinger, Brother: Robert Bloechinger & wife Kim Bloechinger, Nieces: Melissa B. Bakatselos & family,Kelli Anne B. McLeod & family, Nephews: Taylor Bloechinger & family, Connor Bloechinger. Bernard paved his own path through life with the means of his owned and operated construction business he started 30 years ago. A man of boundless knowledge in copious subjects with favoritism toward history that spent his leisure by traveling, culinary skills, fishing, further education and intellectual conversations. He will be immensely missed by those lives he touched. A service will be held at Joan of Arc Church 370 S W 3rd St. Boca Raton, Fl 33432 On March 30, 2019 at 11am to celebrate his life.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019