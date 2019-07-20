|
|
May 18, 1927-July 13, 2019
Son of Morris and Pearl Freedman. Predeceased by siblings Alexander Freedman, Harry Freedman and Sally Ginsburg. Formally of Waltham and Newton MA. Longtime resident of Boynton Beach FL. Survived by loving wife of 67 years, Irene Howard Freedman, son Arthur, brother in law David Howard, Nephews Alan Ginsburg, Marci Jellison and Barbara Dennis. Internment took place at S.F. VA National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. on July 16, 2019.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 20, 2019