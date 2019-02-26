Bernard Friedel, 89, passed away February 21, 2019 in his home in Boca Raton, Florida surrounded by his family. Bernie was born January 26th, 1930 in Long Beach NY. After graduating from the Naval Academy with his Master's degree, he went to war for 4 years as a Naval Officer. He then built a very successful company in the hardware industry, which took him to Japan 29 times - well before today's fancy jetliners. Upon selling his company he traveled the Riviera by boat, then came back Stateside and lived on his boat. He met the love of his life Eva, in Boca Raton and together they shared many adventures. His other passions included photography and French wine. His generosity extended far & wide and included his family, friends, Lynn University and the Boca Region Hospital. He was warm and caring. He will be missed. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary