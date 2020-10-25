1/
Bernard J. Goodstein
Bernard "Bernie" Goodstein was born October 19, 1931 to Gussie and Max Goodstein in Brooklyn, New York. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, a very special family man.

A Korean war veteran, he was awarded the Silver Star for heroism during the battle of "outpost Harry". While under intense fire, Mr. Goodstein, a medic, ignoring his own safety, saved several seriously wounded soldiers in his squad. For this act of heroism, Mr. Goodstein was awarded the Silver Star.

Mr. Goodstein was be missed by his family and the country he so heroically served.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2020.
