Bernard J. Herdock

Bernard J. Herdock Obituary
Passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at the age of 86 in Boca Raton FL. He was born Dec 2, 1932 in Baltimore, MD the son of Benjamin & Josephine Herdock. He was survived by 3 daughters Linda Brannon (Steve), Donna Palermo (Gary), Saundra Brown (Charles); 2 grandsons Kyle Brannon and Michael Smith; 3 step grandsons Jacob, Caleb and Christopher Brown; and long-time companion of 22 years Martha B. Lassetter. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard destroyer escort during Korean War. He played Semi-Pro football with Belair and Arcadia Teams in MD/PA league. He retired from Shell Oil Company in 1991. Burial at Veterans Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019
