Passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at the age of 86 in Boca Raton FL. He was born Dec 2, 1932 in Baltimore, MD the son of Benjamin & Josephine Herdock. He was survived by 3 daughters Linda Brannon (Steve), Donna Palermo (Gary), Saundra Brown (Charles); 2 grandsons Kyle Brannon and Michael Smith; 3 step grandsons Jacob, Caleb and Christopher Brown; and long-time companion of 22 years Martha B. Lassetter. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard destroyer escort during Korean War. He played Semi-Pro football with Belair and Arcadia Teams in MD/PA league. He retired from Shell Oil Company in 1991. Burial at Veterans Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019