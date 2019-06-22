Bernard Rosenbloom passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 89. He was surrounded by his loving wife and devoted children. Bernie was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Benjamin and Bella Rosenbloom. He was a veteran of the Korean War and graduated summa cum laude from NYU with a degree in industrial engineering. He went on to become a successful businessman in South Florida. Bernie loved to travel and play golf. He was a devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bernie is survived by is wife Betty, daughters Stephanie (Andy) and Leslie, stepchildren Gregg, Marla, Scott (Sheila), and Tami, sister Roz Horowitz, sister-in-law Anita, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Hy Rosenbloom. Services will be held graveside at Beth El Memorial Gardens in Davie, Fl on Sunday, June 23 at 11:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 22 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary