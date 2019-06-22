Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Beth El Memorial Gardens
Davie, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Rosenbloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Rosenbloom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard Rosenbloom Obituary
Bernard Rosenbloom passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 89. He was surrounded by his loving wife and devoted children. Bernie was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Benjamin and Bella Rosenbloom. He was a veteran of the Korean War and graduated summa cum laude from NYU with a degree in industrial engineering. He went on to become a successful businessman in South Florida. Bernie loved to travel and play golf. He was a devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bernie is survived by is wife Betty, daughters Stephanie (Andy) and Leslie, stepchildren Gregg, Marla, Scott (Sheila), and Tami, sister Roz Horowitz, sister-in-law Anita, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Hy Rosenbloom. Services will be held graveside at Beth El Memorial Gardens in Davie, Fl on Sunday, June 23 at 11:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.