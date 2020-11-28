Bernard S. Cytryn, age 94, a Holocaust survivor and Korean War veteran, passed away in his sleep Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born in 1926 or 27 in Kielce, Poland. From 1940 to 1942 he was in the ghetto. In August 1942 he was taken to the first of several concentration camps by the Nazis. He was in Auschwitz in 1943. After surviving the Holocaust where his brother, parents and most of his family were killed, he was sent for by his aunt in the United States, Eva Markowitz, and lived with her in the Bronx. He enlisted in the Army in 1950, and served two years in Korea during the Korean War. He worked in numerous jobs when coming here to the United States, and worked the final 30 years of his life as a "neuromuscular therapist", as he called it, helping people. His favorite saying later in life when asked how he was doing was: "Getting younger every day". He is survived by his son, Danny, his daughter, Harlene Wade, and five grandchildren, Harrison, Austin, and Logan Cytryn, and Dena and Heather Ziemba. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem Israel, or the Jewish family services of Broward County. Funeral services are private.



