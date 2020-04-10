Home

Bernard Werther

Bernard Werther Obituary
Bernard Werther 87, of Miami, passed away on Monday, April 6th, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Benjamin Werther & Toby (Levine) Werther. Affectionately known as "Bernie", he was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Randolph. His professional career included various roles in textiles, sales and health insurance. Bernard is survived by his brother Albert Werther of Long Island, NY. He was preceded in death by his 2 sons Daniel & Jeffrey and is survived by his 4 children, Joseph (Alicia), Tara (Darrell), Edward (Jackie), & Kimberly (Dominick) and his 11 Grandchildren. A private burial will be held in the National Cemetery in Lake Worth. A Memorial with Military Honors Guard detail, will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
