Bernice Lippman, 98, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Wednesday March 6, 2019. Bernice was born in New York on September 6, 1920. She was a volunteer for many years at Holy Cross Hospital. Bernice is survived by her daughters Linda Myrick, Marilyn Distefano, her 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bernice was predeceased by her son Dennis Ferrentino, who is survived by his widow, Kathy.The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Lauderdale Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and kindness.Funeral services for Bernice will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30PM at Broward Burial and Cremation, 1801 East Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306. A committal service will occur from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lauderdale Memorial Park, 2001 SW 4 Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at WWW.BROWARDBURIAL.COM for the Lippman family.Donations can be made to . Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary