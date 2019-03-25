Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broward Burial & Cremation Center
1801 East Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
(954) 731-4321
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Lippman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Lippman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice Lippman Obituary
Bernice Lippman, 98, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Wednesday March 6, 2019. Bernice was born in New York on September 6, 1920. She was a volunteer for many years at Holy Cross Hospital. Bernice is survived by her daughters Linda Myrick, Marilyn Distefano, her 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bernice was predeceased by her son Dennis Ferrentino, who is survived by his widow, Kathy.The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Lauderdale Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and kindness.Funeral services for Bernice will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30PM at Broward Burial and Cremation, 1801 East Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306. A committal service will occur from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lauderdale Memorial Park, 2001 SW 4 Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at WWW.BROWARDBURIAL.COM for the Lippman family.Donations can be made to .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now