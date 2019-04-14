Bernice Wergeles, age 87, died peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2019. Born in Mount Vernon, NY, Bernice lived the last 35 years in Coconut Creek, FL. She was happily married to Leonard Wergeles for 45 years until his death in 1998. Bernice is survived by her three children and their spouses, Fred and Amy Wergeles of West Simsbury, CT, Marci and Bob Kern of West Hills, CA, and David and Destiny Wergeles of Longwood, FL, as well as seven adoring grandchildren, Heather, Hohn, Michael, Jeffrey, Steven, Daniel, and Nolan, and two precious great-granddaughters, Abigail and Elizabeth. Everyone around her adored her kind personality, her joyful laugh, and her love of cards and games and all things fun. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home in Suffield, CT, has care of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Dine with Jesus" Food Pantry at First Church Coral Springs, 8650 West Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary