1/
Bert Estelle Bell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert Estelle Bell 71 of Cooper City, Fl. It is with deep sorrow we share that Bert passed away June 5, 2020, he was born in Miami on May 3, 1949. Predeceased by his father Colonel Waller D. Bell USAF, mother Francine Martin Bell, brother Waller Jr. and sister Marceline Bell. Bert's childhood was spent in the U.S. and abroad. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Texas in 1968. He enlisted in the army where he served as a medic during his tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return he continued with the reserves, attended JMH school of nursing and worked in the burn unit for a time. In the early 1980's Bert graduated from the police academy then worked for the City of Miami Police Department until he retired.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Diane, his daughter Kimberly Lund, son in law Tary Lund, daughter Katherine Bell, daughter Karole Bell, granddaughter Rylee, and life long friends Bob Keen (S.C.) and Mike Bell (N.C.).

Due to restrictions for COVID-19 no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society, as Bert was an avid animal lover.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Worked with Bert at Miami Police Department. I was his supervisor at the firearms detail. Bert was a hard working dedicated firearms instructor. He was very reliable and knowledgeable. Bert was also very funny and he was a joy to work with. I lost touch with Bert upon his retirement and my retirement. I send my deepest condolences to his entire family. Rest in peace my friend.

Set. Robert Rambo
Robert Rambo
Friend
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family keep your memory alive
Ozzy Tapanes
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved