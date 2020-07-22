Bert Estelle Bell 71 of Cooper City, Fl. It is with deep sorrow we share that Bert passed away June 5, 2020, he was born in Miami on May 3, 1949. Predeceased by his father Colonel Waller D. Bell USAF, mother Francine Martin Bell, brother Waller Jr. and sister Marceline Bell. Bert's childhood was spent in the U.S. and abroad. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Texas in 1968. He enlisted in the army where he served as a medic during his tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return he continued with the reserves, attended JMH school of nursing and worked in the burn unit for a time. In the early 1980's Bert graduated from the police academy then worked for the City of Miami Police Department until he retired.



A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Diane, his daughter Kimberly Lund, son in law Tary Lund, daughter Katherine Bell, daughter Karole Bell, granddaughter Rylee, and life long friends Bob Keen (S.C.) and Mike Bell (N.C.).



Due to restrictions for COVID-19 no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society, as Bert was an avid animal lover.



