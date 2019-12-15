|
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my mother, Bertha, on November 29th, at the age of 90. A local resident of Lighthouse Point, since retiring in 1995, moving from Poughkeepsie, NY. Born on October 9th, 1929, and raised in Wappingers Falls, NY, she attended Wappingers High School in NY, and later graduated from Catherine Gibbs College in Boston, MA. After a brief stint working for IBM, she began her life-long career at Vassar College, NY, working in the Computer Center for 35 years up until her retirement. She also volunteered at North Broward General Hospital, Pompano Beach, FL, in the Gift Shop for 23 years and spent 12 years as a Cashier at Eckerds/CVS in Lighthouse Point, FL. She lives on through her brother, Anthony R. Bottini, and beloved sister-in-law, Jean Bottini (Risbello), her son, Gregory Aiello, grandchildren, Lauren C. Aiello, Evelyn L. Aiello, Brendan R. Aiello, their spouses, and one soon-to-be great-grandchild, nephews Richard A. Bottini, Brian L. Bottini and Mark J. Bottini and their spouses as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Not to forget the countless friends that she had made through the course of her lifetime.
Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Lighthouse Point, FL for immediate family and friends.
She will be laid to rest in the Spring of 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls, NY.
Gregory Aiello
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019