Bertram S. Greenwald passed away on April 22 at the age of 90. A first-generation American, Bert was born in Arverne, New York on August 2, 1929 to Louis and Bertha (Guttman) Greenwald, who emigrated to the U.S. from Hungary.
Bert is best remembered for his humor, outspoken nature, strong work ethic and a lifetime of loyal interests. From a childhood playing in the surf of Rockaway Beach to cooking breakfast on Hollywood Beach for his own children, Bert loved being near the ocean. An accomplished athlete in his youth, Bert was a devoted fan of the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Heat. And a high school stint as a soda jerk was the start of a successful career in hospitality that spanned over 70 years and drew Bert to South Florida in 1949. There, he fell in love with the climate and lively culture of Miami Beach, as well as a pretty, young nurse from Boston - Rosemary Frances O'Connell. While honing the skills of the trade, Bert taught himself to speak Spanish, a talent that would serve him well throughout his life. During the tourism boom of the 1950s and 1960s, he managed nightclubs and served as food and beverage director at a number of hotels along Miami Beach, including the Colonial Inn, the Robert Richter, the Thunderbird, and the Seville. In the 1970s Bert owned and operated Bertram's Restaurant in the Midway Mall, one of Greater Miami's first fully-enclosed shopping center. He later shifted from hospitality management to wholesale seafood distribution, and as he entered the 21st century, Bert focused exclusively on stone crabs, providing Florida's prized delicacy to clientele across the U.S.
Bert's self-proclaimed, proudest accomplishment is his family. He is survived by his Irish bride of 60 years, Rosemary (O'Connell) Greenwald, their four children Karen, Michael (Marite), Donna (Jim) Grove, and Amy (Rob) Foley, and their four grandchildren Isabel and Myles Foley and Lily and Jason Grove. Preceded in death by his brothers Howard and Mortimer, Bert leaves a sister, Vivian Barton of Smithtown, New York and many nieces and nephews.
A strong believer in service, Bert was a proud veteran of the Korean War. In his later life, he volunteered for 12 years with Broward Meals on Wheels and was an active 10-year member of the Rotary Club of Hollywood. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bert's memory to the Hollywood Rotary Club Foundation for the Bert Greenwald scholarship fund.
A Celebration of Life in Bert's memory will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, 5:30pm – 8:00pm at Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 Private inurnment will take place at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com