Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
New Mount Lebanon Cemetery
Iselin, NJ
BETARICE GIMELSTOB Obituary
Gimelstob, Beatrice

101, passed away December 8, 2019 at her home in Boca Raton, Fl. surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Beatrice moved to Boca Raton in the mid '80s.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Rubin who passed away in 1977, her sons Barry

(Patricia), Burton (Cindy), Gerald (Sandy) and grandson Mitchell of "Blessed Memory".

Beatrice is survived by son Herbert (Elaine), loving and caring granddaughter Debra Green (Bruce),

grandchildren Justin, Josh Russell, Jason, Brian, Jennifer, Rikki, Ross Gimelstob, Lisa Hall, John Hall and

great-grandchildren Rachel Mochan, Melanie Mochan, and Brandon Gimelstob.

Funeral services Sunday 11:30am / December 15, 2019 at New Mount Lebanon Cemetery – Iselin, NJ

Further details available KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES – Boca Raton 561-717-2874

[email protected]
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2019
