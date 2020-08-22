Our Mom, Bette Bodor Coningsby passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Tuesday the 18th of August 2020 due to complications with ALS, she was 83.



Mom, the matriarch of our family will be greatly missed by her husband Bob of 63 years, her four sons, and one daughter. She was blessed to have 15 grandchildren and one great grand son, she loved her family with her whole being, everything she did was out of love for her husband, her kids, her grandchildren and great grand son.



Mom's favorite person or the love of her life was Dad, he was her world, and the love that they shared will forever be in our hearts, a true example of what truly love is. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. In addition she cherished family times, the love that it represented, and the memories it created. Throughout our lives the family traditions and gatherings will bring us joy each time they are recalled and remembered.



Mom, was a well-known and accomplished artist. She also shared her talent and her love of painting with so many. The Lord blessed each of us with her paintings and they will serve as a reminder of her love. She filled our homes with her art and our hearts are filled with her love.



She was an avid golfer, loved playing cards and hosting social gatherings with family and friends. Her can do, take charge spirit made for a life filled with successes and accomplishments too numerous to mention.



Mom/Nana will forever be in our hearts, we will cherish her love for all of us as we honor and remember mom on what is most important "FAMILY". For Dad and her family this is a tremendous loss, but we do not grieve without hope, we will see her again, when God calls us home.



A celebration of life will take place in the future when possible.



Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.



The Coningsby Family



