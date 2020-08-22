1/2
Bette Bodor Coningsby
Our Mom, Bette Bodor Coningsby passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Tuesday the 18th of August 2020 due to complications with ALS, she was 83.

Mom, the matriarch of our family will be greatly missed by her husband Bob of 63 years, her four sons, and one daughter. She was blessed to have 15 grandchildren and one great grand son, she loved her family with her whole being, everything she did was out of love for her husband, her kids, her grandchildren and great grand son.

Mom's favorite person or the love of her life was Dad, he was her world, and the love that they shared will forever be in our hearts, a true example of what truly love is. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. In addition she cherished family times, the love that it represented, and the memories it created. Throughout our lives the family traditions and gatherings will bring us joy each time they are recalled and remembered.

Mom, was a well-known and accomplished artist. She also shared her talent and her love of painting with so many. The Lord blessed each of us with her paintings and they will serve as a reminder of her love. She filled our homes with her art and our hearts are filled with her love.

She was an avid golfer, loved playing cards and hosting social gatherings with family and friends. Her can do, take charge spirit made for a life filled with successes and accomplishments too numerous to mention.

Mom/Nana will forever be in our hearts, we will cherish her love for all of us as we honor and remember mom on what is most important "FAMILY". For Dad and her family this is a tremendous loss, but we do not grieve without hope, we will see her again, when God calls us home.

A celebration of life will take place in the future when possible.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

The Coningsby Family

Published in Sun-Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 21, 2020
August 21, 2020
Bette and I met through Appalachian Pastel Society. We shared a love for painting. She was generous in support of my work and introduced me to many other talented people in the arts. We all will miss her enthusiasm and cheerful spirit. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and husband Bob. May she Rest In Peace.
Cathyann Burgess
Friend
August 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother, may your memories of her last you a lifetime. I’m sending prayers to all of you and family
Janine Hull
Friend
August 21, 2020
Bette has been a special friend since nursery school. My home is filled with her paintings, which gives me great joy. I have a relationship with Jesus today, thru Bette, introducing me to Dr D. James Kennedy of CRPC. I will miss you always but you will remain in my heart forever. I have posted a photo of Bette & I when we were 16 taken at Long Nook Beach, Truro, Cape Cod, MA ❤
Marilyn (Cookie) Cook
Friend
August 21, 2020
I have so many great memories of the whole Coningsby family from childhood to adulthood. They whole family was always involved in all Bettes endeavors. She was a great example to her family of Gods love and there for her friends and family. May she Rest In Peace for a job well done . Love you all!!!!
Grant & Kelly Rook
Friend
August 21, 2020
Carlos and I were so saddened to hear about Bette’s sudden passing. We hope that you will all find peace and comfort in the days ahead sharing her memories with each other and with everyone who loved her. Carlos always referred to her as his second mother here on earth, she must have been such a sweet support for him during his college years. We will all miss her and we will be praying for the whole family as you navigate without her. Much love and sympathy to you all
Debbie and Carlos
Friend
August 21, 2020
I adored Bette. She made me a better artist but more importantly she was a wonderful friend who always stayed in touch. I am so sad to hear of her sudden death but will have special memories of our art classes and dinners at Marco's in Brevard. Hugs and prayers for your family.
joyce spencer
Friend
