Bette DeLay Wasson, age 98, of Pompano Beach, FL passed away quietly on August 27, 2020. Bette was born on April 25, 1922 and was the youngest of three children born to Virginia and James W. DeLay of Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Ravenna High School. She married Donald Wasson in 1947 and they began their married life in Hollywood, FL. They were married for 61 years. Bette moved to John Knox Village in 2011. Her career as a hair stylist kept her busy well into her 80's. An avid collector of antiques, including glass salt and pepper shakers. She was a long-time member of the Antique Glass Salt and Sugar Shaker Club. She had a love for smooth haired terriers and would attend dog shows with her dogs. Her last terrier was named "BB" (Bette's Baby). Bette is survived by her 9 nephews and nieces: Judith Dexter, Sue Brandon, Cathy Ossler, Jeri Scafidi, Ana Marie Mowrer, Charles DeLay, Robert Scott DeLay, Annette Poole and Virginia Duran; and countless friends whose lives she touched over the years. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have had her in their lives.



In lieu of funeral services, Bette's friends and family will gather in the near future to celebrate her life. Those who wish to honor Bette may consider making a donation in her name to: Trustbridge, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.



