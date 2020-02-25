|
Betty Diamond Peyton, 95, of Pembroke Pines, FL passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born Betty Weiss on April 29, 1924 to Arthur and Ester Weiss in Canarsie Brooklyn, NY. Betty graduated with honors from Samuel J. Tilden High School. She married Herman Diamond also of Canarsie, in 1944 and lived in East Flatbush, Brooklyn where they raised four children; Michael, Lance, Arthur and Louis. Betty and Herman relocated with Arthur and Louis to Miami Beach, Florida. Herman passed away shortly after. Betty worked as Office Manager at the State of Israel Bond Office in Miami. She met and married Seymour Peyton. When Seymour passed away, Betty relocated to Century Village, Pembroke Pines, FL where she lived out the remainder of her life. Betty is survived by three of her four children, twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. The family requests those considering, make memorial donations in Betty's name to the Jewish War Veterans.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2020