Betty Elaine Seeley
1928 - 2020
Betty Elaine Seeley, 92, went to be with her Lord, on Jun 3, 2020.

Betty was born on March 9, 1928, in Louisville, Ky. To Paul and Mahala Hunter. Betty considered her life blessed. She was a devoted wife to her late husband Floyd, for 63 years, until his death 10 years ago. A loving mother to her three children, their spouses, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also, a caring sister/aunt to her siblings and their spouses and respective nieces and nephews.

Betty will be remembered for her love of God; serving in her church's children's ministry, and especially her love of music; singing in the choir and in groups with her friends and family. Also, in her unwavering belief and example, as a prayer warrior to the end.

Betty is survived by her son, Stephen Seeley and his wife Jerilyn Seeley, grandson Eric Seeley and his wife Amy Seeley. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Neglia, granddaughter Tina and great-grandson Joshua. Betty is also survived by her son Scott Seeley and his wife, Maria Seeley. Betty was preceded in death by her older brother Alan Hunter, and is survived by her younger siblings, Paul Hunter and Carol Ann Wilson, and their families, as well as Alan Hunter's sons and their families.

We all loved her, but she loved us more!

Cremation arrangements under the direction of T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, FL 33317 www.tmralph.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
