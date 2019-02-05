On Sunday February 3, 2019, Betty Jane Hanrahan, a life long resident of Pompano Beach, Florida passed away at home with her family by her side, she was 95. Born in Chicago, Illinois and arriving in South Florida at a young age, Betty spent her career at the Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale and later retired as the Assistant Business Manager. She is the beloved wife of the late Jack Hanrahan, Sr. and loving mother of Jack Hanrahan, Jr. (Jill), Gary Hanrahan (Pam) and Mary Beth Pryor. She is the grandmother of Ryan, Kerri, Michelle, Patrick, Edwin, J.R. and the late Sean and Michael Hanrahan. She is also survived by numerous loving great grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering for relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday February 6 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services. 4650 N. Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL. 33064. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Betty to Catholic Health Services (Hospice) at: https://www.catholichealthservices.org/donate/ Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary