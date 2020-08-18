Betty was our aunt and one of the funniest ladies around. She always told it like it was, always with a burst of laughter in her soul. We have many good memories of Betty and Owen, but cherish the phone conversations we have had with her since reconnecting with her in Missouri. She talked of her great love for John and how blessed she was to have Sharon in her life. She always ended her conversation with "I love you guys." We will miss her. God Bless!



Marsha and Glenn Cheesman (nephew)

Galion, Ohio

Marsha Cheesman

Family