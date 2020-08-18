1/1
Betty Myers Lucas
Betty Myers Lucas passed away August 14, 2020 at Linden Woods Village in Gladstone, MO. Betty was born on May 6, 1926 in Hardin County, OH to parents Daisy and David Blosser. She graduated from Columbus Grove High School. In 1947 she married Owen F. Myers in 1956 they moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL where they lived for 48 years. She was employed in dental offices all of her life. Her husband of 55 years preceded her in death in 2002. In 2004, she moved to Liberty, MO to be near her niece and family, Sharon A. (Gary) Lazane. On October 22, 2005 she married John Ware Lucas who preceded her in death in 2018. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. A graveside will be held on Tue., Aug 18 at 1pm at White Chapel Cemetery.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
White Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
August 17, 2020
Betty was our aunt and one of the funniest ladies around. She always told it like it was, always with a burst of laughter in her soul. We have many good memories of Betty and Owen, but cherish the phone conversations we have had with her since reconnecting with her in Missouri. She talked of her great love for John and how blessed she was to have Sharon in her life. She always ended her conversation with "I love you guys." We will miss her. God Bless!

Marsha and Glenn Cheesman (nephew)
Galion, Ohio
Marsha Cheesman
Family
