Betty Ruth Zenci Demko, 93, of Ft. Lauderdale, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.She was born in Gary, Indiana to the late Nicholas and Mabel Kern Zenci. Betty was a founding and active member of Grace Lutheran Church. Her greatest joy was her family and she devoted her life to caring for them. She also loved cookies and sweets. She alway had a smile on her face, and looked for the best in everyone.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wes Demko; son, Jack Demko; siblings, Dort Root, Vernon, and Sonny Zenci, and Lawaine Kora and many beloved pets.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nancy Bober, Darlene (Ray) Reeves, and Jim (Lisa) Demko; grandchildren, Jennifer (Luis) Duran, Nick and Kate Demko, and Ray Reeves; great granddaughter, Madi Duran; goddaughters, Carol Krizic and Dawn Ellis; sister, Arlene Nevroske, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family will receive friends, on Tuesday, June 11th., from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m., at the Baird Case Jordan Fannin Funeral Home, 4343 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 A Funeral Service will be held, on June 12th., at 10:00 a.m., at Shepherd of the Coast Lutheran Church, 1901 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 With interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Pompano Beach.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Everglades Angels Dog Rescue, 2637 East Atlantic Blvd., Unit 269, Pompano Beach, FL 33062. https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fevergladesangelsdogrescue.org%2Fdonate%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cssobits%40sunsentinel.com%7C6b3fae0ac8e84720c2b408d6e4479d45%7Cf7da0482aed242fa80233b240fb6598d%7C0%7C1%7C636947393992507390&sdata=l1ncBl%2FP97oly9l7%2FhFaA%2FU3MufwKO0zsCTKuNMa9Dw%3D&reserved=0 Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 30 to June 9, 2019