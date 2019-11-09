Home

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:45 PM
Beth Israel Memorial Chapel
11115 Jog Road
Boynton Beach, FL
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Susan & Paul Suid's house
Davie, FL
Shiva
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Susan & Paul Suid's house
Davie, FL
Betty Shore Suid Obituary
Betty Shore Suid 89, passed away on her birthday, November 7, 2019. She and her deceased husband Millard were longtime residents of Miami and Boynton Beach. She established lifetime friendships and was loved by everyone. She loved travelling with her husband and spending time with her family, especially on Friday night Shabbat dinners. She was the loving mother to Steve (Denise), Paul (Susan), and Craig (Hilarie). Grandmother to Rick (Becky), Jamie (Diorella), Michelle, Danny (Stephanie), Aimee (David), Taylor and Bryce. Great Grandma to Anna, Sarah, Adalyn, Rourke and Benjamin. Aunt Betty to many! Betty was predeceased by her siblings, Edith (Chuck), Dave (Sandra), and Oomie (Sylvia). Betty grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and enjoyed being part of the large Youkilis family. After marrying Millard, they moved to Miami where Betty influenced many young lives as a Temple Beth Am preschool teacher. Betty will be remembered as a kind, loving and giving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandma, Aunt and Friend. Her love for life and family as well as her amazing recipes will be passed down for generations. Services will be held on Sunday Nov 10th 1:45pm Beth Israel Memorial Chapel 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437. Shiva will be at Susan & Paul Suid's house in Davie, FL Sunday following services & internment from 6:00pm - 9:00pm and Monday 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Call Susan for address and directions. 954-529-8229. In lieu of sending flowers, contributions can be made in Betty Suid's name to the David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC), in Davie, FL or to .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2019
