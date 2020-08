Beulah Rappoport of Boca Raton, Florida passed away August 12, 2020. She was predecessed by her husband, Gerald, and grandson Nielsen Walzog. Left to honor her memory are her children Bruce and Judy Rappoport, Diane Rappoport and Nancy Walzog, grandchildren Eric and Barbara Rappoport, Adam and Lindsay Rappoport, and Jari Walzog, and great grandchildren Maya, Jonah and Isabella Rappoport. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.



