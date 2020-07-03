1/1
Beverley J. Longmire
Beverley J. Longmire, 85 went with the angels to heaven on June 27th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James A. Longmire who preceded her on February 10, 2019. They lived in Hollywood and were married for almost 62 years. They both were devoted to their Family and will always be a part of their lives. They cherished so many friendships over the years and will always be remembered by so many lifelong friends. Jim & Bev were the loving parents of Deborah Simpson (Gary), Brenda Robinson (predeceased) and Amy Krasker (Paul). Also 4 Grandchildren, Lindsay Simpson-Floyd (Brent), Nicholas Simpson (Diana), Samantha & Lucy Krasker. 3 Great-Grandchildren, Nico Simpson, Olivia Simpson and Baby Girl Floyd due in a few weeks. They will be buried together as per their wishes at a private ceremony at the South Florida National (VA) Cemetery.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 3, 2020.
