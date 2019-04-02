Beverly S. Albers, 83, of Hollywood, passed away March 27, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Richard; sons Dan (Jody) Albers, Dave (Debbie) Albers and Phil Albers; daughter Jodi (Kevin) Farber; grandchildren Derek (Jenna), Nicki (Tyler), Brandon, Sheena (Josh), Alicia, Matt, Jonny, Natalie, Chelsea (Dave), Austin, Jessica & Ashley; and great grandchildren Kayla, Aubree, Cameron, Ellie and Clark. Private cremation services to be held. Bev was a true blessing to all of the lives she touched and she showed everyone she knew unconditional love through her actions and kindness. She will be missed greatly, but our hearts are comforted by the fact that she is enjoying a reunion in Heaven with all her family and friends who were waiting for her. Her favorite saying was "this too shall pass", and thanks to her wisdom, we know that in time the sadness we feel will be replaced with only joyful and happy memories of her. With all the love in our hearts we say goodbye but know that you are preparing a place for us and we shall meet again. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. 954-989-8220 Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary