Beverly Balter passed away peacefully, attended by her loving sons, at Denver Hospice on 9/11/20 at 95. She was married 70 years to husband Murray, and he and their beloved daughter Heidi preceded her in death. Beverly was devoted mother to Jeff (wife Nancy) and Kevin (fiancé Joanna) and Heidi. Beverly was "mom" to Nancy and kind friend to Joanna; "Gigi" to grandkids Jackie, Stephanie, great grandkids Brooke, Corinne, Ellie, Bryce; and "Nana" to grandkids Rachel, Sara. Beverly was top realtor for Schlott Realty in NJ, founded the county's second co-op nursery, and president of numerous groups including B'nai Brith. She retired with Murray to Boca Raton then to Denver. She enjoyed writing stories and memoirs, acting, reading, bridge, and deeply cherished her family and friends until the end.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
