Beverly Fay Weldon Whaley, 80, of Fort Lauderdale, FL passed to the heavens on Monday, April 13, 2020. Beverly was born on April 19, 1939 in Plainfield, NJ, and attended Mount Saint Mary Academy. Her early life was spent surrounded by a loving family. She attended college in Virginia and spent her time as a volunteer nurse. After marrying her childhood sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Whaley, she built a family based on love and spent her time between her home in Watchung and her beloved NJ shore. During her life, Beverly was known to many as a devoted wife and mother, a loving sibling, and a loyal friend, with an unbreakable spirit and zest for life. She and her love enjoyed boating with their family and exploring the Bahamas. After retirement, Beverly and Bob moved to Florida and continued to enjoy their life to the fullest. Whether in her role as Mom, Auntie, Mimi or just Bev, she was loved dearly and was an unforgettable part in everyone's life that she touched. Later in life, Beverly continued to live each day with passion and generosity and spread that love to all who knew her. She found great joy traveling and visiting with her sons and grandchildren in NJ, and spent much of her time with her closest friends and family, and her dear friend William. Beverly's love for life and vivacious spirit will remain in our hearts eternally. She is predeceased by her loving husband Robert Singleton Whaley, her beloved mother Virginia Weldon, her father Robert Fulton Weldon Senior, her older brother Robert Fulton Weldon Junior, and her younger brother Richard Townley Weldon. Beverly is survived by her children Robert Stewart Whaley and Richard Fulton Whaley, her younger sister Barbara Weldon and her children and grandchildren, her brother Richard Weldon's children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-laws Maria Whaley and Teresa Whaley, and four adoring grandchildren, Richard Singleton Whaley, Elizabeth Nicole Whaley, Robert Singleton Whaley, and Madison Beverly Whaley. A private burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Beverly's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2020.