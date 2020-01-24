Home

BEVERLY GEIGER CALEFFE

BEVERLY GEIGER CALEFFE Obituary
of Pompano Beach, Florida passed away on December 24, 2019, at 84 years of age. Beverly passed away at Five Star Premier Residences of Pompano Beach where she had resided since late 2015. Beverly was predeceased by her Mother Helen Inskeep Geiger, Son David Caleffe, Granddaughter Ashley Caleffe Scott. Beverly is survived by Grandson George Caleffe and her four Great-Grandchildren Kenneth Scott III, Emily Scott, Lily Scott and George Caleffe, Jr. and many other loving family members and friends. Beverly was a member of Christ Church United Methodist and their choir, as well as the BWC Choral Group and the Capital University Choir while attending college. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on January 26th at Christ Church United Methodist, 4845 NE 25th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, 954-771-7300. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Christ Church United Methodist specifically for the choir, BWC Choral Group, Inc., P.O. Box 11516, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33339 which is a non-profit or to the . Private interment will occur at a future date. Funeral arrangements have been made by Kraeer Funeral Home at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Pompano Beach, FL, 954-784-4000.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 24, 2020
