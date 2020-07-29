1/
Beverly J. Cummings
Passed away from natural causes July 19th, at age 89. She had been a resident at a Plantation nursing home since 2017. She is survived by: her son, Terry Cummings of Deltona, FL; daughter and son-in-law Robert and Tracey (Cummings) Carman of Plantation, FL; brother-in-law Adolph Brost of Mountainhome, PA; niece Mrs. Frank (Janis) Whitmore; and nephew Peter (& Lori) Brost, both of Mountainhome, PA.

Originally from Clayton, NY, Beverly had been a resident of Ft. Lauderdale for over 67 years. A homemaker, she was never happier than when she had a table full of friends and family. She enjoyed dancing, bingo, and slots, and was a much loved mother, friend, and neighbor.

The public memorial will be on Zoom only, time/date will be posted on: www.kraeerfairchild.com. Final arrangements are through Kraeer/Fairchild Funeral Home, Ft. Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Alzheimer's Foundation of America alzfdn.org.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Center
299 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301
954-763-4488
