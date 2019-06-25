|
Moses, Beverly Kravitz, 78, of Tamarac, passed away this week after a brief illness. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Allen; her daughters Angie and Robbie (Jeff Zbar); her ketzels Nicole (Joshua Salit), Zack, Zoe, and Jordan; sisters Martzi Wolkove and Myrna Krakovitch; her mahjong girls; and countless family and friends. She was preceded in passing by her loving son, Mark. Shabbos and seders won't be the same without you, Bubbie. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 230pm at Menorah Gardens (21100 W. Griffin Rd., Southwest Ranches); full shiva to be observed at the Zbar home in Coral Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 25, 2019