Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
7701 Bailey Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33068
(954) 722-9000
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:45 PM
Star of David Memorial Gardens
North Lauderdale, FL
Beverly M. Kupetsky


1945 - 2019
Beverly M. Kupetsky Obituary
Beverly Kupetsky passed away on Friday, Nov. 22. She was born June 23, 1945 in Queens, New York City as Beverly Mae to George and Sylvia Minch. She grew up in Peekskill and New York City, graduating from Peekskill High School and attending Rider College in New Jersey. She moved to South Florida with her two sons to be closer to her mother and grandmother, Ray Hirshhorn. While raising two boys mostly on her own, she tried many vocations including court reporting and car sales, finally settling at NFIB as a sales representative, working her way up to sales manager. Her greatest pleasures were her family, her dog, travelling and crafting. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her brother, Martin Minch, and her children, Stephen and Kristin Kupetsky, Adam Kupetsky and Michelle Cantrell, and her four grandchildren, Justin, Daniel, Dylan and Jordan, and her dog, Cooper. Beverly enjoyed playing piano in her early years and decided to continue her education in her later years by taking classes at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. She became an accomplished artist and knitter, winning awards for her jewelry and having her works displayed at the Museum. A service will be held at Star of David Memorial Gardens North Lauderdale on Tuesday, Nov. 26th, at 2:45pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Keeppunching.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 25, 2019
