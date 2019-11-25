|
|
Cohen, Beverly (Bobby), 91, passed on 11/22/2019. She lived a long and healthy life. She is pre deceased by her husband, Leo and son, William. She is survived by her three children, Maxine, Diane and Meryl, grandchildren, Jennifer, Scott, Jaclyn, Megan, David, Sara and Caitlin and five great grandchildren, Ryan, Zackery, Jared, Lucy and Eric. Beverly is also survived by Gail, daughter-in-law, and two son-in-law's Robert and James. Beverly worked for many years as a bookkeeper in New York before retiring to Florida. Beverly lived at Kings Point, in Delray Beach for the past 20 years where she and Leo enjoyed retirement. They moved from Far Rockaway, New York where they brought up their family. Most recently, Beverly and Leo resided at Brookdale Assisted living, in Boynton Beach. Her children are proud to call her mom and her grandchildren are proud to call her grandma. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Trustbridge Hospice. Services will be held at Sinai Memorial Chapels, 15120 Jog Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446, on Tuesday, 11/26/19 @ 9:30AM.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 25, 2019