Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sinai Memorial Chapels - Delray Beach
15120 Jog Rd.
Delray Beach, FL 33446
(561) 865-1747
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Sinai Memorial Chapels - Delray Beach
15120 Jog Rd.
Delray Beach, FL 33446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly S. Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly S. Cohen Obituary
Cohen, Beverly (Bobby), 91, passed on 11/22/2019. She lived a long and healthy life. She is pre deceased by her husband, Leo and son, William. She is survived by her three children, Maxine, Diane and Meryl, grandchildren, Jennifer, Scott, Jaclyn, Megan, David, Sara and Caitlin and five great grandchildren, Ryan, Zackery, Jared, Lucy and Eric. Beverly is also survived by Gail, daughter-in-law, and two son-in-law's Robert and James. Beverly worked for many years as a bookkeeper in New York before retiring to Florida. Beverly lived at Kings Point, in Delray Beach for the past 20 years where she and Leo enjoyed retirement. They moved from Far Rockaway, New York where they brought up their family. Most recently, Beverly and Leo resided at Brookdale Assisted living, in Boynton Beach. Her children are proud to call her mom and her grandchildren are proud to call her grandma. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Trustbridge Hospice. Services will be held at Sinai Memorial Chapels, 15120 Jog Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446, on Tuesday, 11/26/19 @ 9:30AM.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -