Beverly Schwartz, 91 of Pembroke Pines, FL passed away on June 12. Wife of the late Jack Schwartz. Mother of Linda (Aaron) Golub, and Charles Schwartz. Loving and proud Grandmother of Douglas Golub and Neil (Falyn) Golub. Adoring Great Grandmother of Hazel and Cole Golub. Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 14. Shiva will be observed via Zoom. As Beverly was passionate and not shy about her politics, donations can be made to Joe Biden for President.



