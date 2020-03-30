|
Beverly Stowell of Ft. Lauderdale, born January 28, 1936 in Cleveland, TN passed in peace on March 13, 2020. Beverly was the managerial glue of Bob's Glass and Radiator (Ft. Lauderdale) by trade, and by leisure a Reiki Master, Disney Mouseketeer, southern culinist, horticulturist, and world traveling fisherwoman who thrived on learning. Most notably, she was a cherished and beloved family matriarch. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Thomas Still, mother Alice Pauline Wilson Still Rahner, brother Joseph Thomas Still Jr., step-father Harold Rahner, and great-grandchild, Bailey. Family in mourning include children Catherine Harting (David), Joseph Stowell, and Sharon Stowell; adopted grandchildren Amanda Coburn (Josh) and Richard Stowell; grandchildren Lisa Arnold (Blake), Jennifer Martinez (Narciso), Dustin Stowell, and Kayla Stowell; great-grandchildren Nolan, Jayden, Cadance, Yvonne, Mya, Aiden, Logan, Alyssa, Mateo, Zoey, AJ, Bella, Dominic, Lennon, and Marlena; and treasured canine companion, Paul. A celebration of life will be held in her honor for family and friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2020