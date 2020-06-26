Beverly Zirolla
1940 - 2020
Beverly Zirolla, age 80, of Coconut Creek, FL passed away on June 22nd. Beverly was born in Bayonne, NJ on May 3rd, 1940.

She is survived by her loving children, Debra Proulx, Keith Fritz, their spouses Joseph and Jan, her grandchildren Stephanie Pruitt, Brianna, Tyler and Justin Fritz, her grandson-in-law, Brian Pruitt, her great grandchildren Gabriel Thompson and Brock Pruitt, her cousins Peter Kotch ,Joseph Fedoryk and dear friends Jennifer and Nathan Saba.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26th at 10:00 am at Northcreek Presbyterian Church located at 4601 NW 71st Place, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Northcreek Presbyterian Church
