1/
Billy F. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy F. White, 87, of Wilton Manors passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Billy was born 4/20/1933 in State Road, N.C., he served his country from 1950-1954 in the US Navy. Billy was a member of Sheet Metal Local 32, Miami for over 60 years and a long-standing member of American Motorcycle Corporation, Model A Restorers Club and Sunny T's of South Florida. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline K. Son: James Roland (Sara) White. Daughters: Deborah Jean (Robert) Gula, Tracilyn (Alex) Urruela. Visitation and services will be held Friday, 9/11 at Johnson's Funeral Home and Shoaly Branch Baptist Church, Elkin, N.C. Local arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors. 954-566-5564. Online condolences can be shared @ www.edkalis.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved