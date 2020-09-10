Billy F. White, 87, of Wilton Manors passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Billy was born 4/20/1933 in State Road, N.C., he served his country from 1950-1954 in the US Navy. Billy was a member of Sheet Metal Local 32, Miami for over 60 years and a long-standing member of American Motorcycle Corporation, Model A Restorers Club and Sunny T's of South Florida. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline K. Son: James Roland (Sara) White. Daughters: Deborah Jean (Robert) Gula, Tracilyn (Alex) Urruela. Visitation and services will be held Friday, 9/11 at Johnson's Funeral Home and Shoaly Branch Baptist Church, Elkin, N.C. Local arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors. 954-566-5564. Online condolences can be shared @ www.edkalis.com