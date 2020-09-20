William Robert Hendren, age 72, of Sebring, Florida, died suddenly at his home on August 20, 2020. Billy was born on March 14, 1948 in Bridgeport to the late William W. and Jean Siemers Hendren. He served in the United States Navy in 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1970. Billy was stationed in Gulfport, MS and was a member of the Seabees. Billy also served as Orderly to Admiral Roy S. Benson at the Boston Naval Base supporting the USS Constitution.



Billy received a promotion within the phone company in 1980 that moved his family from Bridgeport, CT to Miramar, FL. During the 1980's he was a volunteer coach at Miramar Optimist where he coached baseball, football, and soccer winning many Broward County titles. He also served as the President of Miramar Optimist for several years and had a lasting impact on the community.



After retiring from the phone company, Billy "Top Hat" Hendren stayed in the south Florida area for many years where was a member of the Alternative MC motorcycle club and a Friend of Bill W. He was a sponsor, counselor, and mentor to many people and had an instrumental role in helping them battle addiction issues.



In 2017, he moved to Sebring, FL and with his wife, Nancy where they lived on Golfview Rd. Billy had an unbridled sense of adventure and unselfishly gave his time and energy to enrich the lives of others. The time he spent as a coach and counselor has left an unforgettable mark on everyone he met.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his sons, Jason Hendren and wife, Carol, and Robert Hendren and wife, Pristy; brother, Kenneth Hendren and wife, Marianne; sister, Susan Dean; stepsons, Derek Barrows and wife, Katie, and Andrew Barrows and wife, Emily; grandchildren, Joseph and Joshua Hendren, Harper, Remington, Cooper, Samuel and Charlotte Barrows; nephews and nieces, Nolan Hendren, Lauren Murphy, Meredith Walter, Sarah Dean and Jacob Dean; great nephews and niece, Quinn and Brennan Murphy and Maris Walter.



A private inurnment was held on September 15 at the South Florida National Cemetery where he was honored by the US Navy for his service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Fort Lauderdale Police Association at 4500 SW 13th Street. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Miramar Optimist Club, PO Box 277565, Miramar, FL 33027.



