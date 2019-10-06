Home

Services
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lincoln Park Cemetery
1469 Post Road
Warwick, FL
Blanche Broeder Obituary
Broeder, Blanche, 91, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice. Born in Boston, MA, a daughter of the late Harry and Jessie (Linder) Bernstein, she had lived in Lauderhill for 40 years, previously living in Queens, NY. She was a real estate broker for Prudential and Merrill Lynch. Blanche was a master bridge tournament player and she loved to travel, especially on cruises.

Devoted mother of the late Wesley Broeder and Saundra Broeder. Sister of the late Hope Romeo. Loving grandmother of Rebecca Jacobs and Joshua Taylor. Cherished great grandmother of Shaina, Wyatt and Cole Jacobs and Jack Taylor. Former wife of William Broeder.

Graveside services will be held MONDAY at 11:00 a.m. in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Road, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 3363 W. Commercial Blvd, Suite 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
